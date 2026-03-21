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Powerless in Chernihiv: Aftermath of Russian Drone Strikes

The Chernihiv region in Ukraine was left without power following a Russian drone attack, according to local governor Viacheslav Chaus. Repairs are underway to address the damage. The region, bordering Russia and Belarus, had a pre-war population close to a million people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:53 IST
Powerless in Chernihiv: Aftermath of Russian Drone Strikes
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine faced a significant power outage on Saturday due to a Russian drone attack, as reported by local governor Viacheslav Chaus. Authorities are currently engaged in repair efforts to restore power to the affected areas.

The region, which shares borders with Russia and Belarus, was home to nearly a million residents before the onset of the war. The attack has disrupted the daily lives of countless individuals, emphasizing the ongoing challenges faced by communities in the conflict zone.

This latest strike highlights the fragile nature of infrastructure in war-torn areas and the resilience required by local governments and populations to restore normalcy in the face of continued aggression.

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