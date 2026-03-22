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Grim Tragedy Strikes in Khyber Pakthunkhwa: Family Torn by Violence

In the Khyber Pakthunkhwa province of Pakistan, unidentified gunmen killed three women from the same family and critically injured two children over the Eid celebration. Local police secured the area for investigation, while the injured were transported by emergency services, with one child in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 22-03-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 18:38 IST
Grim Tragedy Strikes in Khyber Pakthunkhwa: Family Torn by Violence
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  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An unsettling tragedy unfolded early Sunday in the Khyber Pakthunkhwa province of northwest Pakistan, as three women from the same family were fatally shot by unidentified gunmen. This violent incident occurred in the Qasmi area within the Harki police station's jurisdiction in Mardan district, as reported by local law enforcement.

The victims, comprising a mother and her two married daughters, had been visiting their parents' home to mark the Eid celebrations. The attack also inflicted critical injuries on two children, identified as the grandchildren of the deceased elder woman.

Rescue 1122 emergency services promptly transported the injured to a nearby hospital. Medical professionals have labeled the condition of the young girl as critical, while the police have since secured the scene to gather evidence for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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