Left Menu

Manchester City Triumphs Again: League Cup Glory Over Arsenal

Manchester City claimed their ninth League Cup title with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal, thanks to Nico O'Reilly's second-half double. Arsène Wenger's side struggled, failing to win their first trophy since 2020. Pep Guardiola became the most successful manager in the competition's history with five titles since 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 00:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 00:34 IST
Manchester City Triumphs Again: League Cup Glory Over Arsenal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manchester City reasserted their dominance on Sunday by securing a 2-0 victory against Arsenal in the League Cup final at Wembley, with Nico O'Reilly's two goals leading the charge. Despite Arsenal's arrival as favorites in the match, they fell short as City took the trophy for the ninth time.

Pep Guardiola, now the most decorated manager in League Cup history, surpassed legendary figures such as Jose Mourinho, Alex Ferguson, and Brian Clough, each of whom has won the title four times. City's win nullified talks of an Arsenal quadruple, showcasing their resilience after a recent Champions League exit.

Arsenal, last winning the League Cup in 1993, will need to refocus efforts on securing their first Premier League title since 2004. Sunday's final didn't meet high expectations, as City turned the tide post-break. While Arsenal's Gabriel almost scored late on, City's fans celebrated their well-earned victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026