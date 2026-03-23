Manchester City Triumphs Again: League Cup Glory Over Arsenal

Manchester City reasserted their dominance on Sunday by securing a 2-0 victory against Arsenal in the League Cup final at Wembley, with Nico O'Reilly's two goals leading the charge. Despite Arsenal's arrival as favorites in the match, they fell short as City took the trophy for the ninth time.

Pep Guardiola, now the most decorated manager in League Cup history, surpassed legendary figures such as Jose Mourinho, Alex Ferguson, and Brian Clough, each of whom has won the title four times. City's win nullified talks of an Arsenal quadruple, showcasing their resilience after a recent Champions League exit.

Arsenal, last winning the League Cup in 1993, will need to refocus efforts on securing their first Premier League title since 2004. Sunday's final didn't meet high expectations, as City turned the tide post-break. While Arsenal's Gabriel almost scored late on, City's fans celebrated their well-earned victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)