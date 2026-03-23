Defacement of Ambedkar Statue Sparks Investigation

Authorities have launched an investigation following the defacement of a Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar statue in Uttarakhand's Pauri district. The police were alerted to the incident on Saturday.

The statue, located at a park near Alkeshwar Ghat, was vandalized with red and black paint. Unknown miscreants have been charged under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, officials revealed.

Efforts to capture the perpetrators involve reviewing CCTV footage and urging the public for relevant information. Senior Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar expressed confidence in securing the arrest of those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)