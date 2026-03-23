Dimitri Payet Bids Farewell: A Career's End at Stade Velodrome

Former France midfielder Dimitri Payet has officially announced his retirement from professional football, bringing his 21-year career to a close. The 38-year-old made the emotional statement during halftime at the Ligue 1 clash between Olympique de Marseille and Lille at the Stade Velodrome.

Payet, who has been without a club for nine months following his time with Brazilian side Vasco da Gama, struggled to hold back tears. He was speaking at the home stadium of the club where he enjoyed notable success across two separate terms, having begun his professional career at FC Nantes in 2005. A highlight of his career includes earning 38 caps for France and scoring eight goals, playing an integral part in the France team that reached the final of the 2016 European Championship.

Despite not securing a major trophy in his career, Payet left an indelible mark as a set-piece specialist, making significant contributions at clubs like Marseille and England's West Ham United. Reflecting on his journey, he expressed gratitude for those involved over the years, saying, "It was something exceptional. I managed to play for the national squad, and today marks the end of a beautiful journey."

(With inputs from agencies.)