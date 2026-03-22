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Russia's Intensified Offensive Heightens Casualties in Ukraine

Increased Russian offensive efforts have led to more casualties in Ukraine, President Zelenskiy reported. Despite intensified efforts in the Donetsk region, there have been no significant changes in positions. In the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, Russian advances from the border have been effectively countered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-03-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 23:40 IST
Russia's Intensified Offensive Heightens Casualties in Ukraine
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Russia has stepped up its offensive operations in Ukraine over the past week, capitalizing on better weather conditions; however, this has resulted in a rise in casualties, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Reporting on the situation, President Zelenskiy noted that despite increased aggression in the Donetsk region, the positions of Ukrainian forces remained largely unchanged.

In the Kharkiv and Sumy areas, Russian forces attempting to advance from the border have faced significant resistance, with Ukraine successfully thwarting these incursions, Zelenskiy added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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