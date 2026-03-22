Russia's Intensified Offensive Heightens Casualties in Ukraine

Russia has stepped up its offensive operations in Ukraine over the past week, capitalizing on better weather conditions; however, this has resulted in a rise in casualties, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Reporting on the situation, President Zelenskiy noted that despite increased aggression in the Donetsk region, the positions of Ukrainian forces remained largely unchanged.

In the Kharkiv and Sumy areas, Russian forces attempting to advance from the border have faced significant resistance, with Ukraine successfully thwarting these incursions, Zelenskiy added.

(With inputs from agencies.)