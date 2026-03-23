Maharashtra's Self-Styled Godman Scandal: Ashok Kharat's Arrest Sparks Controversy

The Maharashtra government, under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, took decisive action by arresting Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman accused of sexual assault. The arrest followed a complaint from a 35-year-old woman who accused Kharat of multiple rapes over three years.

The case has intensified political tensions, with the opposition alleging involvement of top officials and demanding accountability. A Special Investigation Team has been set up to delve into the charges and bring justice to the victims.

This high-profile case has shone a spotlight on issues of power abuse, sparking calls for systemic changes and better protection for victims of such crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)