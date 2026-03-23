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Maharashtra's Self-Styled Godman Scandal: Ashok Kharat's Arrest Sparks Controversy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the proactive arrest of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, accused of raping a Nashik woman. As investigations unfold, more victims are expected to come forward. The case has sparked political controversy, with allegations involving high-ranking officials and demands for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:55 IST
Maharashtra's Self-Styled Godman Scandal: Ashok Kharat's Arrest Sparks Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government, under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, took decisive action by arresting Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman accused of sexual assault. The arrest followed a complaint from a 35-year-old woman who accused Kharat of multiple rapes over three years.

The case has intensified political tensions, with the opposition alleging involvement of top officials and demanding accountability. A Special Investigation Team has been set up to delve into the charges and bring justice to the victims.

This high-profile case has shone a spotlight on issues of power abuse, sparking calls for systemic changes and better protection for victims of such crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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