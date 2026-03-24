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Russian Forces Seize Strategic Village in Ukraine

The Russian defense ministry announced that its troops have captured the village of Pishchane in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region. The report was relayed by TASS news agency, although Reuters has not verified the claim independently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:40 IST
Russian Forces Seize Strategic Village in Ukraine
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  • Russia

In an announcement on Tuesday, the Russian defense ministry declared its forces had seized control of the village of Pishchane. This village is located in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, according to TASS news agency.

The strategic development was reported amidst ongoing tensions in the area. However, Reuters has stated that it could not independently verify the report from the battlefield.

The capture of Pishchane underscores the evolving dynamics of the conflict in the Kharkiv region. Observers are closely monitoring the situation for further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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