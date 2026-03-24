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Journalists Held Hostage: M23's Grim Grip on Eastern Congo

A rebel group in eastern Congo, the M23, has detained civilians, including journalists, in metal shipping containers under dire conditions. This development illustrates the worsening situation for journalists amid escalating conflict and humanitarian crises in the mineral-rich region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:50 IST
Journalists Held Hostage: M23's Grim Grip on Eastern Congo
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Reporters Without Borders has raised serious allegations against the Rwanda-backed M23 group controlling parts of eastern Congo. The advocacy group claims that civilians, including journalists, are being unlawfully detained in metal shipping containers without light or ventilation, describing the conditions as 'inhumane' and 'degrading'.

Based on satellite imagery, photographs from 2025, and witness testimony, at least two journalists were confirmed to be among those imprisoned at a Goma compound, which serves as a legislative assembly. Witnesses, who remain anonymous for safety reasons, reported severe overcrowding, inadequate food, and routine beatings in the oppressive heat and overnight cold.

The M23's recent advance further complicates media operations in eastern Congo, where threats are pervasive. As the conflict continues unabated despite international mediation efforts, the region faces a dire humanitarian crisis, with millions displaced amidst ongoing clashes involving more than 100 armed groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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