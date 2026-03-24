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Crackdown in Anantnag: Three Arrested in Drug Bust

In Anantnag district, three alleged drug peddlers were arrested in separate incidents. Mudasir Ahmad Bhat and Mohammad Younis Sofi were apprehended with 2.071 kg of charas, and Sajad Ahmad Wagay was found with 1.041 kg. Investigations are ongoing as cases have been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:51 IST
Crackdown in Anantnag: Three Arrested in Drug Bust
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Three alleged drug peddlers were apprehended with narcotics in two separate incidents in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by police on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a police unit from Police Station Bijbehara set up a checkpoint at Dara Shikwa Crossing, Bijbehara. During the operation, two individuals, Mudasir Ahmad Bhat from Astanpora Veeri and Mohammad Younis Sofi from Guree Kanderpora, were arrested following the discovery of 2.071 kg of charas in their possession.

In the second case, another police party conducting checks at Arwani Under Bridge near Fruit Mandi, Jablipora, caught Sajad Ahmad Wagay, also from Guree Kanderpora, with 1.041 kg of charas. Legal cases have been filed in both instances, and investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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