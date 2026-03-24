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Fuel Cess Controversy: Anurag Thakur Criticizes Congress in Himachal Pradesh

BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticized the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh for implementing a new cess on fuels, claiming it will cost the public over Rs 1,000 crore annually. The cess, intended for welfare measures, has been denounced by Thakur as burdening citizens and exacerbating state debt and inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:08 IST
Fuel Cess Controversy: Anurag Thakur Criticizes Congress in Himachal Pradesh
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  • India

BJP MP Anurag Thakur has expressed strong disapproval of the Congress government's recent decision in Himachal Pradesh to impose a new cess on petrol and diesel. On Tuesday, Thakur alleged that this move would extract over Rs 1,000 crore from the public yearly through increased VAT and additional charges.

The cess, meant to fund welfare initiatives for orphans and widows, follows the Assembly's approval of a VAT amendment bill. However, Thakur contends that these repeated tax hikes are straining the common citizens. He labeled the Congress's governance model, led by Rahul Gandhi, as flawed and financially burdensome.

Additionally, Thakur highlighted rising state debt and delays in salary payments, criticizing the government's fiscal management. He urged the rollback of the Rs 5 cess to alleviate financial pressures on Himachal's residents and accused the administration of prioritizing personal affiliations over public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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