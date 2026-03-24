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Delhi High Court Considers Dismissal of Petition Over Alleged Media Leak

The Delhi High Court indicated that there is 'nothing left' in Asif Iqbal Tanha's petition regarding the alleged leak of his disclosure statement to the media. The petition, pending for five years, claims media outlets published sensitive information, violating Tanha's rights. The court questioned why Tanha had not pursued legal avenues available to him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:12 IST
Delhi High Court Considers Dismissal of Petition Over Alleged Media Leak
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The Delhi High Court on Tuesday suggested that there is 'nothing left' in the petition of Asif Iqbal Tanha, accused in the Delhi riots case, regarding the purported leak of his disclosure statement to the media. Filed over five years ago, the plea is nearing the point of becoming infructuous, the court remarked.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee, presiding over the case, asserted that the high court does not serve as an RTI forum or fact-finding authority. He questioned why Tanha had not taken steps to register an FIR concerning the case. Tanha's petition asserts grievances over media outlets sharing his alleged confession.

The court noted that significant time has lapsed since the petition's filing, and it questioned whether Tanha had foregone his legal right to address the allegations through proper channels. The matter is scheduled for further hearing in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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