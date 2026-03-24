Maharashtra's Unfulfilled Promises: Government Assurances Under Scrutiny

Maharashtra's government faces criticism after it was revealed that more than 5,200 assurances made by ministers remain unmet, sparking concerns over accountability and the diligence of officials.

Ravi Rana, chairman of the legislative Committee on Government Assurances, highlighted the issue during a state assembly session, stressing the importance of these promises for the public. He decried the absence of officials from crucial review meetings, threatening action against those who fail to attend.

Further complicating the situation, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar alleged that officials were manipulating ministers to retract commitments made in previous sessions. This prompted Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to declare potential severe repercussions for any negligence toward legislative sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)