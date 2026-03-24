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Maharashtra's Unfulfilled Promises: Government Assurances Under Scrutiny

In Maharashtra, over 5,200 government assurances remain unfulfilled. The Committee on Government Assurances, led by Ravi Rana, expressed concerns over official absenteeism affecting accountability. Allegations of manipulation within the government were raised, leading to warnings of strict actions against errant officials by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:30 IST
Maharashtra's Unfulfilled Promises: Government Assurances Under Scrutiny
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Maharashtra's government faces criticism after it was revealed that more than 5,200 assurances made by ministers remain unmet, sparking concerns over accountability and the diligence of officials.

Ravi Rana, chairman of the legislative Committee on Government Assurances, highlighted the issue during a state assembly session, stressing the importance of these promises for the public. He decried the absence of officials from crucial review meetings, threatening action against those who fail to attend.

Further complicating the situation, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar alleged that officials were manipulating ministers to retract commitments made in previous sessions. This prompted Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to declare potential severe repercussions for any negligence toward legislative sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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