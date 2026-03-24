Promises Unfulfilled: Gehlot and Jully Critique BJP’s Recruitment Delay

In a scathing critique, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully have called out the BJP-led state government for failing to fulfill its promise of 10,000 recruitments in the education sector.

Gehlot emphasized the discrepancy between the government's promises and actions, pointing out that no recruitment notifications or examinations have taken place. Such delays, he argues, amount to administrative negligence and injustice to the state's youth.

Echoing this sentiment, Jully accused the government of propagandizing recruitment calendars without actual implementation, branding it a betrayal to earn media attention rather than make tangible progress. Both leaders demand clarity on when the government intends to keep its promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)