Tragic End: Disabled Man's Deadly Ordeal in Daha
A 40-year-old disabled man named Sanjay was allegedly beaten to death in Daha. Four people, including his employer Sachin, have been arrested. Sanjay was suspected of buffalo theft. Police investigations revealed severe assault and drowning led to his death. Legal proceedings and further investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A 40-year-old disabled man in Daha faced a tragic end, allegedly beaten and killed, with four individuals held responsible, according to police reports.
Identified as Sanjay alias Sanju, the deceased worked for Sachin, who suspected him of buffalo theft. Sachin and his associates confessed to assaulting and drowning Sanjay, who was disabled in one leg.
The crime was allegedly to conceal Sanjay's death from a misplaced suspicion of theft. Police have arrested the suspects and recovered Sanjay's body, commencing legal procedures and ongoing investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)