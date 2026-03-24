Tragic End: Disabled Man's Deadly Ordeal in Daha

A 40-year-old disabled man in Daha faced a tragic end, allegedly beaten and killed, with four individuals held responsible, according to police reports.

Identified as Sanjay alias Sanju, the deceased worked for Sachin, who suspected him of buffalo theft. Sachin and his associates confessed to assaulting and drowning Sanjay, who was disabled in one leg.

The crime was allegedly to conceal Sanjay's death from a misplaced suspicion of theft. Police have arrested the suspects and recovered Sanjay's body, commencing legal procedures and ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)