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Tragic Domestic Dispute Takes Deadly Turn in Sewra Charthai

A 45-year-old man from Sewra Charthai was arrested for fatally beating his wife with a stick after she failed to answer his phone call. The incident took place in front of their two young children. The man admitted to assaulting her, unaware it would result in her death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:41 IST
Tragic Domestic Dispute Takes Deadly Turn in Sewra Charthai
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  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man, identified as Nakched, has been arrested in Sewra Charthai village under Dhanpatganj police station jurisdiction for allegedly beating his wife, Kusum, to death, according to police statements on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded when Nakched, engaged in construction work, failed to reach his wife, who did not answer his call as she was occupied. Angered by this, Nakched assaulted her upon returning home in front of their children, prompting tragic consequences.

While their daughter Diksha attempted to get help, the situation escalated, resulting in Kusum's collapse after further attacks. Authorities, including CO Baldirai Ashutosh Kumar, have initiated a detailed investigation. The couple's son, currently working in Punjab, has been informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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