Tragic Domestic Dispute Takes Deadly Turn in Sewra Charthai

A 45-year-old man, identified as Nakched, has been arrested in Sewra Charthai village under Dhanpatganj police station jurisdiction for allegedly beating his wife, Kusum, to death, according to police statements on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded when Nakched, engaged in construction work, failed to reach his wife, who did not answer his call as she was occupied. Angered by this, Nakched assaulted her upon returning home in front of their children, prompting tragic consequences.

While their daughter Diksha attempted to get help, the situation escalated, resulting in Kusum's collapse after further attacks. Authorities, including CO Baldirai Ashutosh Kumar, have initiated a detailed investigation. The couple's son, currently working in Punjab, has been informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)