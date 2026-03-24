Japan Shifts Diplomatic Approach in Tense China Relations

Japan plans to downgrade its diplomatic ties with China in the 2026 Diplomatic Bluebook, shifting its description from "one of its most important" to an "important neighbour" with a strategic, mutually beneficial relationship.

This change reflects ongoing confrontations, notably over rare earth export controls and increased military tensions, illustrating entrenching diplomatic strain.

Despite Beijing's retaliatory measures, including restrictions on Japanese seafood, Japan aligns its policies with the U.S., developing alternative mineral supply chains to counter economic and security threats from China and allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)