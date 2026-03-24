Delhi's Protest Protocol: Inside the Numbers and Decisions

The government revealed that the Delhi Police processed over 7,500 protest applications, as informed to the Lok Sabha. The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, specified that the highest number of applications came from New Delhi district, with a count of 4,657.

A total of 33,640 orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were issued till March 2026, with 10,118 orders under Section 163 of the BNSS. Transparent reasons detailing non-feasibility on administrative grounds and law and order concerns were noted for permit denials.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the procedural aspects, seeking clarity about district-wise application data since 2010. The reply emphasized 'state subject' criteria, noting decentralization from central retainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)