Gorkha Hope: New Interlocutor Steps In Amid Govt Talks Breakdown

The absence of West Bengal government representatives in two tripartite meetings concerning the Gorkha community's issues was highlighted in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, as revealed by the Centre.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, responded to Trinamool Congress MP Bapi Haldar's query about the West Bengal government's involvement, stating that the appointment of a Central interlocutor aimed to facilitate a permanent political solution.

An interlocutor has been appointed to engage in dialogue with stakeholders, addressing Gorkha issues in Darjeeling, Terai, and Dooars. This move follows the resignation of all elected GTA members in 2017, underscoring the demand for constructive talks.