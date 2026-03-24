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Gorkha Hope: New Interlocutor Steps In Amid Govt Talks Breakdown

The Centre informed the Lok Sabha that the West Bengal government was absent from two tripartite meetings concerning Gorkha issues. With the resignation of all elected members from the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, an interlocutor was appointed to engage in dialogue with stakeholders for a political solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:26 IST
Gorkha Hope: New Interlocutor Steps In Amid Govt Talks Breakdown
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The absence of West Bengal government representatives in two tripartite meetings concerning the Gorkha community's issues was highlighted in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, as revealed by the Centre.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, responded to Trinamool Congress MP Bapi Haldar's query about the West Bengal government's involvement, stating that the appointment of a Central interlocutor aimed to facilitate a permanent political solution.

An interlocutor has been appointed to engage in dialogue with stakeholders, addressing Gorkha issues in Darjeeling, Terai, and Dooars. This move follows the resignation of all elected GTA members in 2017, underscoring the demand for constructive talks.

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