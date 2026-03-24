Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Goal: Tapped Water for Every Home by 2028

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu announced the goal to supply tapped drinking water to every household by 2028 under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0. The state is prioritizing rural water supply, with significant support from the Centre and efforts from the Deputy CM and Panchayats for robust implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:27 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Goal: Tapped Water for Every Home by 2028
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh is making strides on an ambitious water supply goal. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared that by 2028, through the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, every household in the state will have access to tapped drinking water. This initiative falls under the wider 'Har Ghar Jal' programme.

Naidu emphasized the government's commitment to prioritizing rural water supply operations. The infrastructure and maintenance work is being actively handled by Panchayats, with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan showing keen interest in ensuring the project's successful execution.

The state aims to complete the Polavaram Project by the next Godavari Pushkaralu. CM Naidu has sought further assistance from Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the Jal Jeevan Mission timeline to 2028, aiming to provide safe drinking water across India.

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

Bias in AI isn’t a flaw but a system of control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026