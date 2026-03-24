Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Goal: Tapped Water for Every Home by 2028

Andhra Pradesh is making strides on an ambitious water supply goal. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared that by 2028, through the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, every household in the state will have access to tapped drinking water. This initiative falls under the wider 'Har Ghar Jal' programme.

Naidu emphasized the government's commitment to prioritizing rural water supply operations. The infrastructure and maintenance work is being actively handled by Panchayats, with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan showing keen interest in ensuring the project's successful execution.

The state aims to complete the Polavaram Project by the next Godavari Pushkaralu. CM Naidu has sought further assistance from Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the Jal Jeevan Mission timeline to 2028, aiming to provide safe drinking water across India.