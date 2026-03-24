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Israel's Bold Move: Occupation Plans in Southern Lebanon

Israel's defense minister, Israel Katz, announced the military's intention to occupy southern Lebanon up to the Litani River, carving out a defensive buffer against Hezbollah. The decision comes amid ongoing conflicts and rocket attacks by Hezbollah. Katz likens this strategy to Israel's military tactics in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:52 IST
Israel's Bold Move: Occupation Plans in Southern Lebanon
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Israel's defense minister, Israel Katz, revealed plans on Tuesday for the military to occupy southern Lebanon up to the Litani River. This marks a significant territorial assertion aimed at establishing a defensive buffer against Hezbollah, the militant group funded by Tehran.

The strategic move follows increased aggression from Hezbollah, which has launched rocket and drone attacks into Israeli territory. Katz stated that the military would control key infrastructure, including bridges and security zones, to fortify the region's defense.

This aggressive stance has resulted in significant destruction in Lebanon, with international criticism mounting over the impact on civilians. Despite this, Israel pushes forward, mirroring tactics used in the Gaza conflict to neutralize perceived threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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