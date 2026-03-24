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Israel's Border Ambitions: The Litani River as the New Frontier

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich declared the need to extend Israel's border to the Litani River in Lebanon, amid increased military assaults. This bold statement aligns with ongoing Israeli operations targeting Hezbollah. The conflict has caused significant casualties and displacements in Lebanon, heightening tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 02:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 02:04 IST
Israel's Border Ambitions: The Litani River as the New Frontier
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In a controversial statement, Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for the extension of Israel's border to the Litani River in Lebanon. This declaration comes during an escalation of Israel's military operations against Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group, and reflects a significant tension in the Middle East.

The conflict intensified on March 2 as Hezbollah launched missiles into Israel, prompting Israeli air strikes. Over 1,000 casualties have occurred, with over a million people displaced in Lebanon. Beirut, heavily hit by these attacks, mourns the loss of leaders, including a key commander from Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Despite the Lebanese government's efforts to negotiate, Israel continues its military maneuvers, striking vital infrastructure like bridges. As civilian evacuations increase, international law challenges arise. Tense times loom as residents face shortages, and diplomacy struggles to find a peaceful solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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