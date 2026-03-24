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Delhi Court Resummons Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Extortion Case

A Delhi court has summoned Lawrence Bishnoi and two others in an extortion case, reversing their previous discharge. The court, responding to a state revision petition, demands their presence on April 18. Charges stem from alleged threatening calls demanding Rs 1 crore. Investigators' lack of evidence previously led to acquittal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:20 IST
Delhi Court Resummons Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Extortion Case
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  • India

A Delhi court has reversed the previous discharge of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and two of his associates in an extortion call case.

This development follows a revision petition by the state, with the court now summoning the accused for further proceedings on April 18. Judge Vishal Singh is presiding over the case. The charges include Sections 386, 387, and 120B of the IPC, linked to calls threatening life and demanding Rs 1 crore, allegedly made against complainant Raman Deep Singh.

The initial acquittal was due to insufficient evidence, primarily based on the lack of call records and concrete material evidence. However, the current proceedings indicate a review and potential shift in the judiciary's stance on the case.

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