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Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Triumph: The New Giant Slalom Champion

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen of Brazil secured the World Cup giant slalom title, surpassing Switzerland's Marco Odermatt in a gripping final race. Despite Odermatt's earlier successes, Braathen's performance at Lillehammer clinched the title as he prepares for another challenge in the upcoming slalom final race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lillehammer | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:51 IST
Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Triumph: The New Giant Slalom Champion
  • Country:
  • Norway

In a dramatic showdown on the slopes, Brazil's Olympic champion Lucas Pinheiro Braathen clinched the giant slalom World Cup title in Lillehammer. He edged out Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, who did not finish his first run, to take home the coveted title.

Odermatt, having already secured several World Cup titles this season, saw his giant slalom reign end as Braathen surged ahead, starting 48 points behind but capturing the full 100 points from the race.

With another race on the horizon, Braathen is now eyeing the slalom world title, having shown exceptional skill and speed against top competitors like Stefan Brennsteiner and Loic Meillard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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