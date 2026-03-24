Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Triumph: The New Giant Slalom Champion

In a dramatic showdown on the slopes, Brazil's Olympic champion Lucas Pinheiro Braathen clinched the giant slalom World Cup title in Lillehammer. He edged out Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, who did not finish his first run, to take home the coveted title.

Odermatt, having already secured several World Cup titles this season, saw his giant slalom reign end as Braathen surged ahead, starting 48 points behind but capturing the full 100 points from the race.

With another race on the horizon, Braathen is now eyeing the slalom world title, having shown exceptional skill and speed against top competitors like Stefan Brennsteiner and Loic Meillard.

(With inputs from agencies.)