Odisha Unveils Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0

The Odisha government has taken a significant step towards providing universal access to tap water by signing an MoU with the Union Ministry of Water Resources for the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0. The agreement was formalized in New Delhi with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi participating virtually.

The project aims to extend tap water connections to all households across the state by 2028, aligning with the nationwide goal of 'Har Ghar Jal.' Currently, 77.3% of families in India have achieved this milestone, according to Chief Minister Majhi.

A roadmap for the initiative has been mapped out, with around 5,000 rural piped water schemes organized on the 'Sujalam Bharat' platform. The Odisha government commits 40% of its funding to this mission, with citizen support bolstered via platforms like the 'Vasudha' Helpline and digital grievance channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)