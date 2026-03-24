Historic Decision in Garo Hills: Tribal Identity Secured in Elections
The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) has enacted a pivotal amendment restricting electoral participation to Scheduled Tribe members, a significant policy shift after 74 years of non-tribal involvement. This move aims to protect indigenous rights and fortify the legal framework of the tribal council elections, post-violence induced postponement.
- Country:
- India
The Meghalaya Governor recently endorsed a transformative legislation within the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), designed to exclude non-tribals from tribal council elections. This strategic amendment, approved on Monday, stipulates that only Scheduled Tribe individuals can participate in these elections.
This decision marks a historic shift, ending over seven decades of non-tribal electoral involvement. The legislative reform comes in the wake of postponed elections due to incidents of violence in the Garo Hills, prompting a reassessment of legal and electoral guidelines.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed gratitude towards the governor for his approval, viewing this as a strengthening of the electoral legal framework. The legislation aims to uphold indigenous rights and traditions, with the GHADC focused on preserving tribal customs and representation.
(With inputs from agencies.)