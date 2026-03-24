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Historic Decision in Garo Hills: Tribal Identity Secured in Elections

The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) has enacted a pivotal amendment restricting electoral participation to Scheduled Tribe members, a significant policy shift after 74 years of non-tribal involvement. This move aims to protect indigenous rights and fortify the legal framework of the tribal council elections, post-violence induced postponement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:49 IST
Historic Decision in Garo Hills: Tribal Identity Secured in Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya Governor recently endorsed a transformative legislation within the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), designed to exclude non-tribals from tribal council elections. This strategic amendment, approved on Monday, stipulates that only Scheduled Tribe individuals can participate in these elections.

This decision marks a historic shift, ending over seven decades of non-tribal electoral involvement. The legislative reform comes in the wake of postponed elections due to incidents of violence in the Garo Hills, prompting a reassessment of legal and electoral guidelines.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed gratitude towards the governor for his approval, viewing this as a strengthening of the electoral legal framework. The legislation aims to uphold indigenous rights and traditions, with the GHADC focused on preserving tribal customs and representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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