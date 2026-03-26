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Punjab Police Busts Inter-State Illegal Weapons Supply Network

The Punjab Police dismantled an inter-state illegal weapons supply network, arresting two from Uttar Pradesh. Recovered items included 10 pistols and 20 magazines. The operation revealed foreign handlers directing activities from Germany and the USA. A case is registered, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:36 IST
Punjab Police Busts Inter-State Illegal Weapons Supply Network
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The Punjab Police have successfully dismantled an inter-state illegal weapons supply module, resulting in the arrest of two individuals from Uttar Pradesh. This breakthrough was spearheaded by the police's counter-intelligence wing in Jalandhar, which recovered 10 country-made pistols and 20 magazines, as revealed by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

During an intensive investigation, it was unveiled that the accused were acting on the orders of foreign handlers based in Germany and the USA. These handlers were orchestrating the procurement and distribution of weapons in Punjab. Gaurav Yadav publicly highlighted these connections on a social media platform, showcasing the involvement of foreign criminals.

A criminal case has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Police Station in Amritsar as the authorities strive to dismantle the entire network. Yadav underlined that preliminary investigations highlight strong ties between these accused and the foreign orchestrators driving terror and criminal activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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