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European Energy Market Faces Renewable Paradox Amidst Fossil Fuel Surge

The war in Iran has sparked a rise in fossil fuel prices, pushing European nations to explore renewable energy sources despite market volatility and permitting challenges. As interest rates are expected to rise, the renewable energy sector faces mixed prospects, with growing inflation affecting investments and project economics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:38 IST
European Energy Market Faces Renewable Paradox Amidst Fossil Fuel Surge
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The ongoing conflict in Iran and the resulting surge in fossil fuel prices have prompted European politicians to advocate for increased renewable energy. Despite these calls, investors remain cautious due to expected interest rate hikes and sluggish permitting processes.

Crude oil and gas prices have skyrocketed since the conflict began, driving inflation and affecting interest rate expectations. According to Luca Moro, chief investment officer at the energy transition fund SpesX, while higher power prices might boost earnings, rising capital costs threaten project economics.

As the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are expected to increase rates, Renewable energy infrastructure funds are trading at notable discounts. The duration of the Iran conflict will largely dictate market trends, with experts suggesting that extended issues could further incentivize the renewable sector.

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