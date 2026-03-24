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Cyber Fraud Ring Busted: Senior Citizen Duped in Investment Scam

The Delhi Police have arrested 11 individuals linked to a cyber fraud syndicate scamming Indian citizens, including a senior resident duped of Rs 22 lakh. The racket, tied to international operators, used fake investment schemes and manipulated victims via social media and online platforms, promising high returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:18 IST
Cyber Fraud Ring Busted: Senior Citizen Duped in Investment Scam
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In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police have apprehended 11 suspects connected to a sprawling cyber fraud racket that has allegedly defrauded numerous individuals, including a senior citizen of more than Rs 22 lakh, under the guise of lucrative investment returns.

The syndicate's roots stretch internationally, with connections to operatives in Cambodia, and involved a convoluted network of mule bank accounts processing fraudulent transactions across India. The crime was reported after the victim, deceived by a misleading social media advertisement, was persuaded to invest through AI-based trading schemes promoted as legitimate.

Investigations revealed that mule bank accounts were managed from front offices in Delhi's Rohini and Netaji Subhash Place, generating fake documents, SIM cards, and multiple account details. Subsequently, more suspects were captured in Rajasthan and Mumbai, pointing to the syndicate's extensive reach and sophistication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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