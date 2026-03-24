Odisha Paves the Way for Water Abundance with Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0

The Odisha government on Tuesday took a substantial step forward in ensuring clean, accessible water for all by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Union Ministry of Water Resources. This collaboration aims to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, which promises tap water connections to every household in Odisha by the year 2028.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi played a pivotal role in this development, attending the agreement signing virtually from the Lok Seva Bhavan, while Union Minister for Water Resources C R Patil and Minister of State B Somanna witnessed the event in New Delhi. Majhi highlighted that currently, 77.3% of families nationwide have tap water access, emphasizing the mission's extension as 'Har Ghar Jal' support.

Odisha, already investing significantly in the mission, has prepared over 5,000 rural piped water schemes through the 'Sujalam Bharat' platform. The initiative's impacts are far-reaching, enhancing gender equality and water conservation, with 2.21 lakh conservation structures developed under the initiative, transforming it into a mass movement across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)