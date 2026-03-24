Opposition Calls for All-Party Meeting on Women's Quota Law Implementation

In a significant move, opposition parties united to demand the government convene an all-party meeting to deliberate on the women's quota law implementation. This request was formalized in a letter addressed to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The opposition's call follows the government's intention to introduce two bills in Parliament's ongoing Budget session, aimed at ensuring the law's enforcement prior to the completion of constituency delimitation. Significantly, the letter, awaiting a post-April election discussion, saw widespread opposition backing.

With prominent leaders such as Congress's Kharge and Samajwadi Party's Yadav signing the letter, the demand for collaborative dialogue underscores a substantial political consensus on prioritizing the women's quota law.

(With inputs from agencies.)