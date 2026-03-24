Supreme Court Collegium Elevates Judges to Permanent Status

The Supreme Court collegium, under the leadership of Chief Justice Surya Kant, convened on Tuesday to decide on the future roles of additional judges in two high courts.

In a crucial decision, the collegium approved the appointments of Justices R Poornima, M Jothiraman, and Augustine Devadoss Maria Clete as permanent judges in the Madras High Court.

Similarly, the collegium has selected Justices Sachin Singh Rajput, Radhakishan Agrawal, Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal, Bibhu Datta Guru, and Amitendra Kishore Prasad to serve as permanent judges for the Chhattisgarh High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)