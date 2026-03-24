Supreme Court Collegium Elevates Judges to Permanent Status
The Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, has approved the appointment of eight additional judges as permanent judges across the Madras and Chhattisgarh High Courts. This move aims to solidify the judiciary by promoting Justices R Poornima, M Jothiraman, Augustine Devadoss Maria Clete, Sachin Singh Rajput, Radhakishan Agrawal, Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal, Bibhu Datta Guru, and Amitendra Kishore Prasad.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:31 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court collegium, under the leadership of Chief Justice Surya Kant, convened on Tuesday to decide on the future roles of additional judges in two high courts.
In a crucial decision, the collegium approved the appointments of Justices R Poornima, M Jothiraman, and Augustine Devadoss Maria Clete as permanent judges in the Madras High Court.
Similarly, the collegium has selected Justices Sachin Singh Rajput, Radhakishan Agrawal, Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal, Bibhu Datta Guru, and Amitendra Kishore Prasad to serve as permanent judges for the Chhattisgarh High Court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Novo Nordisk's Strategic Appointment: Blending Candy Insights with Obesity Treatment
Novo Nordisk's Strategic U.S. Expansion with New Board Appointment
Australian Bishop Makes Historic Vatican Appointment
Historic Appointment: Indian Dean Joins Global Business Education Board
Trinamool Congress Challenges Returning Officer Appointment for Bhabanipur Poll