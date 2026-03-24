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Himachal Pradesh's Preparations: Roads, Traffic, and Budget Insights

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced road repairs and increased police deployment for the tourist season. He revealed spending details on advertisements and plans for a 'Scrap Policy'. Despite concerns about the Central University's budget, a scientific study on carrying capacity is not planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:06 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Preparations: Roads, Traffic, and Budget Insights
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Highways in Himachal Pradesh are set for repairs ahead of the tourist season, with additional police forces to manage traffic, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday. Addressing concerns raised by BJP MLA Surender Shourie, Sukhu acknowledged the strain on the state's carrying capacity, especially during peak times.

No scientific study is planned for tourist carrying capacity in Kullu's Banjar constituency, according to Sukhu. The Chief Minister also outlined the state's advertising expenditure, revealing that Rs 22.87 crores were spent across departments over three years, contrasting with higher spending by the previous government.

In response to BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma's concerns over Dharamshala's budget allocation, Sukhu assured that if the Central Government funds electricity and water costs, the state would contribute. He also unveiled plans for a 'Scrap Policy' to dispose of obsolete government items efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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