Delhi's Ambitious 'Green Budget': Balancing Welfare and Infrastructure

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented a robust Rs 1.037 lakh crore budget for FY27, detailing several welfare initiatives like free diagnostic tests for newborns, free bicycles for 1.3 lakh girl students, and laptops for meritorious students. The budget also introduces a new semiconductor policy.

Labelled as a 'Green Budget', it allocates 21% for environmental protection. A major focus is on developing dust-free roads and providing LPG cylinders to ration card holders for Holi and Diwali, a pre-poll promise. Education and health sectors receive significant attention with Rs 19,326 crore and Rs 13,034 crore respectively.

Aimed at women's empowerment, the 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojna' will offer Rs 2,500 monthly to eligible women. Additionally, Rs 202 crore has been earmarked under the Ayushman Bharat Health scheme to include transgender coverage. Urban development, transport, and power sectors also see substantial allocations, ensuring comprehensive growth for the capital city.

(With inputs from agencies.)