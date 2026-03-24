Delhi govt to introduce semiconductor policy; infrastructure to be developed: CM Rekha Gupta in FY27 budget speech.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:02 IST
Delhi govt to introduce semiconductor policy; infrastructure to be developed: CM Rekha Gupta in FY27 budget speech.
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