SADC Meets to Break Trade Barriers and Boost Industrial Growth

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has convened its 41st annual Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) meeting in Johannesburg, with South Africa urging member states to strengthen quality infrastructure and harmonise standards to unlock regional trade, industrialisation, and agricultural transformation.

The three-day meeting, hosted at the Protea Hotel, was officially opened by Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ms Alexandra Abrahams, who emphasised that removing technical barriers is critical to building a competitive and resilient regional economy.

Quality Infrastructure Key to Industrialisation and Growth

Addressing delegates, Abrahams highlighted that quality infrastructure—standards, testing, certification, and accreditation systems—forms the backbone of economic development.

“Quality infrastructure is essential to facilitating rural development, industrialisation, and economic growth across the region,” she said.

The meeting aligns with SADC’s 2026 theme: “Advancing Industrialisation, Agricultural Transformation, and Energy Transition for a Resilient SADC.”

Tackling Technical Barriers to Regional Trade

The Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Annex under the SADC Protocol on Trade provides a framework to:

Identify and eliminate trade barriers

Harmonise standards and technical regulations

Improve conformity assessment procedures across member states

Divergent standards and regulatory requirements have long been a major obstacle to intra-African trade, increasing costs and limiting market access.

Push for Africa’s Stronger Voice in Global Standards

Abrahams stressed that while SADC’s participation in global standard-setting forums is improving, Africa must move from being a rule-taker to a rule-shaper.

Key priorities highlighted:

Investment in scientific research and technical expertise

Strengthening diplomatic and negotiation capabilities

Building a skilled cadre of experts to represent African interests

She warned that without coordinated effort, emerging global standards—especially in digital trade, green technologies, and advanced manufacturing—may not reflect Africa’s realities.

Strengthening National Standards and Institutions

To enhance regional competitiveness, the Deputy Minister called for:

Stronger national standards bodies

Improved accreditation systems and metrology institutes

Generation of credible, evidence-based data

These institutions are critical to influencing global technical committees and ensuring Africa’s positions are scientifically grounded and internationally recognised.

Agricultural Transformation Hinges on Standards Compliance

A major focus of the meeting is the role of standards in agriculture and food systems, a key sector for SADC economies.

Abrahams noted that farmers and agri-businesses must increasingly meet:

Sanitary and phytosanitary standards

Traceability requirements

Sustainability benchmarks

To support this transition, the region must invest in:

Testing laboratories and certification systems

Inspection and compliance infrastructure

Capacity-building for farmers and exporters

This will help unlock access to high-value export markets while improving food security and productivity.

Aligning with African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

The discussions are also closely linked to the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Key enablers identified:

Harmonisation of standards across countries

Mutual recognition of conformity assessments

Strengthened institutional capacity

These measures are essential to ensure seamless trade flows and reduce non-tariff barriers within Africa.

Toward an Integrated and Competitive Regional Economy

Abrahams concluded by calling for a coordinated, well-resourced, and forward-looking approach to quality infrastructure.

Key Takeaways:

Technical standards are central to regional trade integration

Stronger institutions needed to influence global norms

Agriculture and manufacturing sectors depend on compliance capacity

Alignment with AfCFTA critical for market expansion

Strategic Outlook

The 41st SADC TBT meeting signals a renewed regional commitment to:

Reducing trade barriers

Enhancing industrial competitiveness

Promoting inclusive economic growth

As SADC countries work toward deeper integration, harmonised standards and robust quality systems will play a decisive role in transforming the region into a resilient, export-oriented economic bloc.