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Guarding Privacy: New SOP to Curb Non-Consensual Intimate Imagery

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has introduced a standard operating procedure under the IT Rules, 2021 to combat the spread of non-consensual intimate imagery. It aims to protect individuals' privacy and dignity. Multiple reporting mechanisms and legal recourse are provided for victims to ensure swift action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:30 IST
Guarding Privacy: New SOP to Curb Non-Consensual Intimate Imagery
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  • India

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has unveiled a standard operating procedure to tackle the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII), as stipulated in the IT Rules, 2021.

This measure addresses content exposing private parts, nudity, sexual acts, or morphed images, marking a significant effort to protect privacy and dignity.

Options for victims include reporting through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, social media platforms, or direct complaints to the police, ensuring rapid response and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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