Guarding Privacy: New SOP to Curb Non-Consensual Intimate Imagery

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has unveiled a standard operating procedure to tackle the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII), as stipulated in the IT Rules, 2021.

This measure addresses content exposing private parts, nudity, sexual acts, or morphed images, marking a significant effort to protect privacy and dignity.

Options for victims include reporting through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, social media platforms, or direct complaints to the police, ensuring rapid response and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)