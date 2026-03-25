Family Drama: Women vs. Law in Shastri Nagar

In a dramatic turn of events in Shastri Nagar, three women were detained by law enforcement for attempting to liberate a relative from police custody and assaulting a female constable. This incident unfolded as Jamal, a local resident, faced arrest in a case related to the Arms Act.

The arrest of Jamal was underway by Nauchandi police when his mother Rukhsana and sisters Urooz and Ruhi intervened, attempting to secure his release. Their endeavor escalated when they resisted police efforts and attacked Constable Payal Sharma, who faced an aggressive attempt aimed at causing her harm.

The altercation resulted in damage to the constable's uniform, whistle cord, and nameplate. Acting swiftly, police arrested the women involved. Authorities have registered a case against the trio, highlighting the seriousness of the assault on the constable during the intervention.