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Family Drama: Women vs. Law in Shastri Nagar

Three women in Shastri Nagar were arrested for attempting to free a family member from custody and assaulting a woman constable. The incident arose during the arrest of a man named Jamal under the Arms Act. Intent to harm was reported, leading to swift police action and the registration of a case against the women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:14 IST
Family Drama: Women vs. Law in Shastri Nagar
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  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Shastri Nagar, three women were detained by law enforcement for attempting to liberate a relative from police custody and assaulting a female constable. This incident unfolded as Jamal, a local resident, faced arrest in a case related to the Arms Act.

The arrest of Jamal was underway by Nauchandi police when his mother Rukhsana and sisters Urooz and Ruhi intervened, attempting to secure his release. Their endeavor escalated when they resisted police efforts and attacked Constable Payal Sharma, who faced an aggressive attempt aimed at causing her harm.

The altercation resulted in damage to the constable's uniform, whistle cord, and nameplate. Acting swiftly, police arrested the women involved. Authorities have registered a case against the trio, highlighting the seriousness of the assault on the constable during the intervention.

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