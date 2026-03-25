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Bolsonaro's House Arrest: Ex-President Avoids Jail due to Health

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is allowed to serve his 27-year sentence at home due to health issues, including pneumonia and kidney problems. Authorized by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, Bolsonaro’s hospital stay in Brasilia continues amidst the political maneuvering of his son, Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:17 IST
Bolsonaro's House Arrest: Ex-President Avoids Jail due to Health
Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's former president, Jair Bolsonaro, has been granted permission to serve his 27-year sentence at home instead of in prison. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes made the decision on Tuesday, citing Bolsonaro's ongoing health issues, including pneumonia and kidney problems.

Bolsonaro has been hospitalized since March 13 and was recently in intensive care. His condition has improved, but doctors have not specified a discharge date from the Brasilia hospital.

The ruling followed a request from Bolsonaro's family after his conviction in November. Meanwhile, his son, Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, is preparing to run for the presidency in a tight race with incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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