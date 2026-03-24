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Mysterious Plane Crash Sparks Conspiracy Allegations Involving Maharashtra Deputy CM

A tragic plane crash claiming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's life is at the center of a suspected criminal conspiracy. As complaints allege gross aviation negligence and record falsifications, investigations intensify to uncover the truth behind the circumstances that led to the fatal incident near Baramati Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:42 IST
Mysterious Plane Crash Sparks Conspiracy Allegations Involving Maharashtra Deputy CM
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

The mysterious death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati has sparked allegations of a criminal conspiracy. His nephew, Rohit Pawar, filed a complaint with Bengaluru police, urging an investigation into the crash, which involved systematic negligence and potential misconduct.

Based on Rohit's complaint, a 'Zero FIR' was registered and transferred to Maharashtra police for further investigation. Rohit believes that aviation safety violations and falsified records contributed to the tragedy, with inconsistencies in the aircraft's airworthiness certificates raising red flags over procedural integrity.

Concerns were also voiced about the conduct of the pilot, whose sudden replacement and history of alcohol violations compounded suspicions surrounding the crash. As allegations mount, authorities are under pressure to determine if Ajit Pawar's death was indeed a sinister act masked as an accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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