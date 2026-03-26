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Justice and Change: The Debnath Family's Political Fight in West Bengal

The grieving parents of a young doctor, brutally raped and murdered in West Bengal, have pledged their support to the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections to end TMC's governance. Motivated by a fight for justice and women's safety, Ratna Debnath, the victim’s mother, will contest from Panihati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 14:55 IST
Justice and Change: The Debnath Family's Political Fight in West Bengal
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The parents of a young doctor, who fell victim to a brutal rape and murder, have announced they will back the BJP in the forthcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. Ratna Debnath, the victim's mother, has been nominated by the BJP to contest from Panihati, challenging the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The decision marks a defining shift, aiming to use political change as a means to ensure justice and enhance safety for women in the state. Ratna had contemplated various political opportunities but opted for the BJP, aligning with its promise to eradicate TMC's 'misrule' and address violence against women.

Enraged by the pace of the ongoing investigation, Ratna and her husband voice their determination to fight for justice and fulfill their daughter's dream to serve the underprivileged. Their choice to enter the political arena is driven by belief in substantial change and accountability in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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