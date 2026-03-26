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Breaking Stereotypes: Divya Dutta's Fearless Journey in Bollywood and Her Latest Role in 'Chiraiya'

Divya Dutta, a celebrated Bollywood actress, reflects on her three-decade-long career marked by choices that defy industry norms. Dutta expresses her commitment to growth amidst industry stereotyping and reveals her role in 'Chiraiya,' an impactful series addressing societal issues around consent. The show challenges longstanding societal conditioning through storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 14:56 IST
Breaking Stereotypes: Divya Dutta's Fearless Journey in Bollywood and Her Latest Role in 'Chiraiya'
Divya Dutta
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated Bollywood actor Divya Dutta, renowned for her bold career decisions, has yet again chosen a role that defies industry stereotypes. With over 30 years in the industry, Dutta's insistence on breaking moulds has allowed her to continually grow as an actor despite industry pigeonholing.

In her latest project, 'Chiraiya,' streaming on JioHotstar, Dutta portrays Kamlesh, a traditional daughter-in-law whose life is turned upside down by the revelation of her sister-in-law's marital rape. The series, set in Lucknow, is a Hindi adaptation of the Bengali series 'Sampurna' and delves into themes of societal conditioning around consent.

Dutta reflects on how cinema both mirrors and influences society, asserting that audiences retain the power to choose what they internalize. 'Chiraiya' aims to prompt a cultural dialogue by holding up a mirror to prevailing societal norms that often go unchallenged.

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