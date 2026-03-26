Rajya Sabha Election Under Scrutiny: The Anurag Sharma Controversy
The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued notices over a challenge to Anurag Sharma's unopposed Rajya Sabha election. Allegations claim Sharma held government contracts, violating election eligibility rules. The court has demanded replies from involved parties by May 21, scrutinizing the nomination process.
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- India
The legitimacy of Anurag Sharma's unopposed election to the Rajya Sabha is under judicial scrutiny as the Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued notices to several government bodies and election officials.
The court's action follows a public interest litigation filed by Advocate Vinay Sharma, which claims that Anurag Sharma was ineligible at the time of his nomination because he held contracts with the state government.
The petition centers on Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which prohibits candidates from holding government contracts while contesting elections. The court has set a deadline of May 21 for all parties to respond to the allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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