Rajya Sabha Election Under Scrutiny: The Anurag Sharma Controversy

The legitimacy of Anurag Sharma's unopposed election to the Rajya Sabha is under judicial scrutiny as the Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued notices to several government bodies and election officials.

The court's action follows a public interest litigation filed by Advocate Vinay Sharma, which claims that Anurag Sharma was ineligible at the time of his nomination because he held contracts with the state government.

The petition centers on Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which prohibits candidates from holding government contracts while contesting elections. The court has set a deadline of May 21 for all parties to respond to the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)