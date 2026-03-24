Centre Signs Reform-Linked MoUs with Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Under JJM 2.0

In a major push to ensure sustainable and community-driven rural drinking water supply, the Centre has signed reform-linked MoUs with Andhra Pradesh and Odisha under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0, marking a new phase focused on service delivery, transparency, and long-term water security.

The agreements, signed in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri C. R. Patil, signal deeper Centre-State collaboration aimed at achieving universal household tap water coverage while strengthening local governance and accountability mechanisms.

Shift from Infrastructure to Sustainability Under JJM 2.0

While the original Jal Jeevan Mission focused on expanding tap water access, JJM 2.0 prioritises:

Sustainable and reliable water supply systems

Operation and maintenance (O&M) reforms

Community ownership and participation (Jan Bhagidari)

Bridging infrastructure gaps and covering remaining households

The reform-linked MoUs formalise these commitments, ensuring structured implementation across states.

Andhra Pradesh: Fast-Tracking Universal Tap Water Coverage

The MoU with Andhra Pradesh was signed in the presence of:

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Key Commitments:

Accelerated rollout to achieve Har Ghar Jal within timelines

Focus on reliable, sustainable service delivery

Strengthening community-led water management systems

Addressing remaining infrastructure gaps

The state leadership described JJM as a transformational initiative, improving:

Public health outcomes

Quality of life in rural areas

They also sought continued central support and invited Union leadership to review progress on upcoming water and irrigation projects.

Odisha: Digital Monitoring and Citizen-Centric Water Governance

The MoU with Odisha was signed with participation from:

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi

Senior officials from rural development and water departments

Key Innovations:

Digital asset mapping through the Sujal Bharat platform

Unique Sujal Gram IDs for monitoring water infrastructure

Citizen services via Basudha helpline and WhatsApp interface

Strengthened Village Water & Sanitation Committees (VWSCs)

The state is also focusing on:

Financial sustainability of water systems

Robust O&M policies

Enhanced monitoring and accountability frameworks

Women Empowerment and Social Impact

Union Minister C. R. Patil highlighted the transformational social impact of the mission:

Nearly 9 crore women freed from the burden of fetching water

Training women in water quality testing using Field Test Kits

Promoting community ownership of water systems

Water Conservation and Efficiency Push

The Minister emphasised parallel efforts to ensure source sustainability:

Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) for water conservation

Promotion of groundwater recharge initiatives

Encouraging pipeline-based irrigation and drip systems

These measures aim to ensure long-term water availability alongside supply expansion.

Strengthening Governance Through Reforms

The reform-linked framework includes:

Formal handover of assets to communities

Regular review mechanisms with district administrations

Improved fund utilisation and monitoring

Integration of digital tools for transparency

Strategic Significance

Key Takeaways:

MoUs mark a shift toward service delivery and sustainability in rural water supply

Strong focus on community participation and accountability

Digital innovations driving real-time monitoring and transparency

Alignment with Viksit Bharat @2047 vision

Toward Universal, Sustainable Water Access

The agreements reinforce India’s commitment to ensuring that every rural household receives safe, adequate, and regular drinking water supply, while building systems that are:

Community-owned

Technologically enabled

Environmentally sustainable

As JJM 2.0 gains momentum, the focus is clearly moving beyond infrastructure creation to long-term water security and governance reform, positioning rural water supply as a cornerstone of inclusive development.