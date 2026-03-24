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Centre Signs Reform-Linked MoUs with Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Under JJM 2.0

As JJM 2.0 gains momentum, the focus is clearly moving beyond infrastructure creation to long-term water security and governance reform, positioning rural water supply as a cornerstone of inclusive development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:52 IST
Centre Signs Reform-Linked MoUs with Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Under JJM 2.0
As JJM 2.0 gains momentum, the focus is clearly moving beyond infrastructure creation to long-term water security and governance reform, positioning rural water supply as a cornerstone of inclusive development. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

In a major push to ensure sustainable and community-driven rural drinking water supply, the Centre has signed reform-linked MoUs with Andhra Pradesh and Odisha under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0, marking a new phase focused on service delivery, transparency, and long-term water security.

The agreements, signed in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri C. R. Patil, signal deeper Centre-State collaboration aimed at achieving universal household tap water coverage while strengthening local governance and accountability mechanisms.

Shift from Infrastructure to Sustainability Under JJM 2.0

While the original Jal Jeevan Mission focused on expanding tap water access, JJM 2.0 prioritises:

  • Sustainable and reliable water supply systems

  • Operation and maintenance (O&M) reforms

  • Community ownership and participation (Jan Bhagidari)

  • Bridging infrastructure gaps and covering remaining households

The reform-linked MoUs formalise these commitments, ensuring structured implementation across states.

Andhra Pradesh: Fast-Tracking Universal Tap Water Coverage

The MoU with Andhra Pradesh was signed in the presence of:

  • Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

  • Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Key Commitments:

  • Accelerated rollout to achieve Har Ghar Jal within timelines

  • Focus on reliable, sustainable service delivery

  • Strengthening community-led water management systems

  • Addressing remaining infrastructure gaps

The state leadership described JJM as a transformational initiative, improving:

  • Public health outcomes

  • Quality of life in rural areas

They also sought continued central support and invited Union leadership to review progress on upcoming water and irrigation projects.

Odisha: Digital Monitoring and Citizen-Centric Water Governance

The MoU with Odisha was signed with participation from:

  • Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi

  • Senior officials from rural development and water departments

Key Innovations:

  • Digital asset mapping through the Sujal Bharat platform

  • Unique Sujal Gram IDs for monitoring water infrastructure

  • Citizen services via Basudha helpline and WhatsApp interface

  • Strengthened Village Water & Sanitation Committees (VWSCs)

The state is also focusing on:

  • Financial sustainability of water systems

  • Robust O&M policies

  • Enhanced monitoring and accountability frameworks

Women Empowerment and Social Impact

Union Minister C. R. Patil highlighted the transformational social impact of the mission:

  • Nearly 9 crore women freed from the burden of fetching water

  • Training women in water quality testing using Field Test Kits

  • Promoting community ownership of water systems

Water Conservation and Efficiency Push

The Minister emphasised parallel efforts to ensure source sustainability:

  • Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) for water conservation

  • Promotion of groundwater recharge initiatives

  • Encouraging pipeline-based irrigation and drip systems

These measures aim to ensure long-term water availability alongside supply expansion.

Strengthening Governance Through Reforms

The reform-linked framework includes:

  • Formal handover of assets to communities

  • Regular review mechanisms with district administrations

  • Improved fund utilisation and monitoring

  • Integration of digital tools for transparency

Strategic Significance

Key Takeaways:

  • MoUs mark a shift toward service delivery and sustainability in rural water supply

  • Strong focus on community participation and accountability

  • Digital innovations driving real-time monitoring and transparency

  • Alignment with Viksit Bharat @2047 vision

Toward Universal, Sustainable Water Access

The agreements reinforce India’s commitment to ensuring that every rural household receives safe, adequate, and regular drinking water supply, while building systems that are:

  • Community-owned

  • Technologically enabled

  • Environmentally sustainable

As JJM 2.0 gains momentum, the focus is clearly moving beyond infrastructure creation to long-term water security and governance reform, positioning rural water supply as a cornerstone of inclusive development.

 

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