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Delhi Government Unveils Ambitious Plan for Citizen-Centric Mini-Secretariats

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, announced a budget of Rs 100 crore to establish 13 mini-secretariats aimed at consolidating citizen-centric governance. An integrated Delhi Secretariat is also planned. Funds are allocated for construction and maintenance, along with the development of a Delhi Sadan and other governmental facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:21 IST
Delhi Government Unveils Ambitious Plan for Citizen-Centric Mini-Secretariats
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has announced a significant move towards citizen-centric governance by allocating Rs 100 crore for the development of 13 mini-secretariats across the city.

This initiative, introduced in the budget for 2026-27, aims to consolidate governmental services under one roof for effective management. Gupta highlighted the government's plan for an integrated Delhi Secretariat, distancing herself from the preceding administration's focus on lavish 'Sheeshmahal' constructions.

Additional funding has been set aside for the construction and maintenance of government buildings and a new 'Delhi Sadan', alongside the development of residential colonies for government employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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