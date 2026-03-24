Delhi Budget 2026-27: Green Initiatives Amidst Political Tumult
The Delhi Budget 2026-27, presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has sparked contrasting reactions. While the BJP praises its growth orientation and environmental initiatives, the opposition criticizes it for neglecting key issues like environmental challenges and public service delivery, amidst protests and allegations of negligence concerning the Palam fire tragedy.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Budget for 2026-27, unveiled on Tuesday, garnered mixed reactions. BJP ministers lauded it as 'historic' and growth-centric, whereas opposition parties criticized its perceived shortcomings in addressing environmental and public service challenges.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized the budget's 'green' focus, noting increased funding for pollution control and eco-friendly public transport. The budget also includes measures for women's empowerment and enhancements in healthcare and education, aiming to foster inclusive development in Delhi.
However, dissent brewed outside the Assembly, where AAP members protested against inadequate fire safety measures disclosed in the aftermath of the Palam fire tragedy. Such incidents drew heavy criticism, challenging the effectiveness of the substantial allocations made in the budget.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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