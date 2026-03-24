Delhi Boosts Water and Sewerage Infrastructure to Clean Yamuna
The Delhi government's budget for 2026-27 retains Rs 9,000 crore for water and sewerage. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlights plans to increase sewage treatment capacity and lay new sewer lines, with the goal of improving service delivery and clean the Yamuna. Additionally, funds aim to address water supply and waterlogging issues.
- Country:
- India
In a determined bid to improve Delhi's water and sewerage system, the government has earmarked Rs 9,000 crore for the 2026-27 fiscal year, according to budget documents disclosed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday.
The Chief Minister underscored her administration's commitment to enhancing water infrastructure. She revealed the state's plan to boost its sewage treatment capacity from 814 million gallons per day (MGD) to an ambitious 1,500 MGD.
Furthermore, the strategic laying and replacement of sewer lines, coupled with the establishment of 35 decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs), underscore the government's vision for a cleaner Yamuna. Alongside, substantial funds have been allocated to tackle waterlogging and expand water supply lines across the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
1.30 lakh Class IX girl students in Delhi govt schools to be provided cycles for free; Rs 90 crore allocated for scheme: CM Rekha Gupta.
Delhi Assembly receives bomb threat ahead of presentation of budget by CM Rekha Gupta: Officials.
Delhi rural development board allocated Rs 787 crore in budget: CM Rekha Gupta.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says Rs 7,406 crore allocated for WCD; Rs 406 crore for free travel of women in buses.
Health sector allocated Rs 12,645 crore in Delhi govt's budget for 2026-27: CM Rekha Gupta.