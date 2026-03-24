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Delhi Boosts Water and Sewerage Infrastructure to Clean Yamuna

The Delhi government's budget for 2026-27 retains Rs 9,000 crore for water and sewerage. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlights plans to increase sewage treatment capacity and lay new sewer lines, with the goal of improving service delivery and clean the Yamuna. Additionally, funds aim to address water supply and waterlogging issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:41 IST
Delhi Boosts Water and Sewerage Infrastructure to Clean Yamuna
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In a determined bid to improve Delhi's water and sewerage system, the government has earmarked Rs 9,000 crore for the 2026-27 fiscal year, according to budget documents disclosed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday.

The Chief Minister underscored her administration's commitment to enhancing water infrastructure. She revealed the state's plan to boost its sewage treatment capacity from 814 million gallons per day (MGD) to an ambitious 1,500 MGD.

Furthermore, the strategic laying and replacement of sewer lines, coupled with the establishment of 35 decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs), underscore the government's vision for a cleaner Yamuna. Alongside, substantial funds have been allocated to tackle waterlogging and expand water supply lines across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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