Delhi Boosts Water and Sewerage Infrastructure to Clean Yamuna

In a determined bid to improve Delhi's water and sewerage system, the government has earmarked Rs 9,000 crore for the 2026-27 fiscal year, according to budget documents disclosed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday.

The Chief Minister underscored her administration's commitment to enhancing water infrastructure. She revealed the state's plan to boost its sewage treatment capacity from 814 million gallons per day (MGD) to an ambitious 1,500 MGD.

Furthermore, the strategic laying and replacement of sewer lines, coupled with the establishment of 35 decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs), underscore the government's vision for a cleaner Yamuna. Alongside, substantial funds have been allocated to tackle waterlogging and expand water supply lines across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)