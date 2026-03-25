Tensions Rise as U.S. Proposes 15-Point Plan to Iran for Ending War

The U.S., led by President Donald Trump, claims progress in negotiations to halt ongoing hostilities with Iran, reportedly introducing a comprehensive 15-point settlement proposal aimed at concluding the conflict.

Despite Tehran's denials, U.S. journalists cite sources affirming the delivery of a significant plan focusing on Iran's nuclear program dismantlement, halt of support for proxy groups, and the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Israeli media support these claims, suggesting potential ceasefire talks.

Amid these diplomatic efforts, military actions by the U.S., Israel, and Iran persist, with additional American troops anticipated in the region. Meanwhile, Pakistan has expressed readiness to host talks for a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)