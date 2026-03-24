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Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized as Weather Changes

Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital due to health discomfort linked to recent weather changes. Medical professionals are monitoring her condition, but sources affirm there is no cause for serious concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:56 IST
Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized as Weather Changes
  • Country:
  • India

Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday evening, sources revealed. She felt unwell due to recent weather changes and is currently under observation by a team of doctors. However, sources indicate there's no serious concern regarding her condition.

The news of her hospitalization has prompted many to express concern, reflecting her significant influence and presence in Indian politics. Despite the hospitalization, insiders report that Gandhi's condition remains stable, and her health will be closely monitored in the coming days.

As the chairperson of one of India's leading political parties, Sonia Gandhi's well-being is of considerable interest to the public and political circles alike. Her admission has once again highlighted the impact of weather on health, especially among senior citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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