Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Shinde's Diminishing Role

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has launched a sharp critique at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, highlighting tensions within political alliances in the state.

Sapkal addressed the issue through a Facebook post, suggesting that the BJP is distancing itself from Shinde and his Shiv Sena party. He detailed various incidents, including Shinde's alleged betrayal of his party and the BJP's strategic maneuvering in the recent Satara Zilla Parishad president's election.

Sapkal described Shinde as increasingly marginalized, pointing to recent developments where BJP allegedly lured a Shiv Sena MLA, and reported police action against Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai. Sapkal's remarks come amid growing speculation about BJP's approach towards its political allies in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)